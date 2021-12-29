Deeside care home resident choked to death on bacon
A 91-year-old man died after choking on a piece of bacon in his care home, an inquest has heard.
William Povah, 91, was living at the Wellfield Care Home in Hawarden, Deeside, when the incident occurred on 11 December.
At an inquest in Ruthin, coroner John Gittins said staff had noticed Mr Povah was having difficulty breathing at breakfast.
They tried the Heimlich manoeuvre, but could not dislodge the bacon.
Paramedics arrived, but confirmed Mr Povah had already died, the inquest was told before being adjourned.