EuroMillions: £1m lottery ticket from north Wales unclaimed
- Published
A £1m winning EuroMillions lottery ticket has gone unclaimed, which means the money will be given to good causes instead.
The ticket, bought on Anglesey or in Gwynedd, won the UK Millionaire Maker prize in the 2 July draw.
Winners have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize and the deadline passed on 29 December.
Camelot's Andy Carter said the ticket holder had "sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money".
Any money which goes unclaimed, as well as the interest it has earned, goes towards National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.