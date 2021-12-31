Aberdare dispersal order issued after attempted police assaults
- Published
A dispersal order has been put in place after a group of youths tried to assault police officers and caused a disturbance in a town.
Three teenagers were arrested after South Wales Police officers were called to Aberdare Bus Station, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at 20:15 GMT on Wednesday.
Officers were sent because of suspected drug taking and are trying to find others involved.
A dispersal order is now in place in the town until 18:00 Saturday.
It gives South Wales Police officers the power to ban anyone from the area for 48 hours if they are deemed to be acting anti-socially.
Officers were called to Aberdare Bus Station on Wednesday after CCTV cameras picked up suspected drug use.
When they arrived, one boy was arrested, but a group of youths then arrived and caused a further disturbance.
Officers dispersed the group and two further arrests were made. Three boys, two aged 16 and one aged 17, remain in custody.
Ch Insp Matt Codd said no officers were seriously hurt.
He added: "We have a group of youths who appear to have little regard for the public or the police.
"We do know who they are - some have been arrested - and inquiries are ongoing to trace and locate others."