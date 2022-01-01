Bagillt fire: Up to 200 tonnes of recycling waste alight
- Published
A large fire with between 150 and 200 tonnes of waste ablaze at a recycling centre is still ongoing.
The rubbish, stored inside a corrugated iron building, was alight at Dee Bank Industrial Estate, Bagillt, Flintshire.
People have been asked to avoid the area and keep their windows closed to protect them from the smoke.
Fire crews from Deeside, Holywell, Rhyl and Abergele were called at about 16:45 GMT on Friday. Nobody is believed to be injured because of the fire.
Active firefighting was halted overnight with crews now monitoring the smouldering remains.