Thunderstorm warning for Cardiff, Newport and Monmouthshire

The Met Office said flooding or lightning strikes could cause disruption to travel and power supplies

Thunderstorms could cause disruption to parts of south east Wales, according to the Met Office.

A weather warning is in place until 18:00 GMT for Cardiff, Monmouthshire and Newport, although heavy rain has been affecting a wider area.

The Met Office said there was a slight chance the weather could cause power cuts and flooding.

"A band of thunderstorms will move quickly eastwards, perhaps leading to some localised disruption," it said.

Since lunchtime, there has been intense rain in parts of Pembrokeshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd and Anglesey where lightning strikes have also been recorded.

