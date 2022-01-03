BBC News

Mwnt church vandalism prompts £20k fundraising appeal

Published
Image caption,
The windows were smashed in with rocks

A fundraising appeal to repair a vandalised church has received more than £15,000 over three days.

Eglwys y Grog, near the cliffs at Mwnt in Ceredigion, is a well know landmark, and is popular with photographers.

Ceredigion county councillor Clive Davies said: "It was a pointless, saddening act."

He said the church had been targeted overnight on 2 December and again on 20 December. He urged anyone with information to contact the police.

Image caption,
Mr Davies said there was nothing of value in the church

"There was nothing of value in the church and it was a senseless act. There was no money there, just a small little church," added Mr Davies.

"The church members were getting a lot of requests to donate money and they contacted me to do something co-ordinated online so I set up a JustGiving page for them.

"Overnight we've had £3,000 donated and some of them were from America and other countries I'm sure as well."

The leaded church windows and gated entrance were damaged along with the inside of the church.

Image caption,
Part of the stone exterior was knocked and broken

As well as being the local councillor, Mr Davies said he had long-standing family connections to the church, with plaques to his great-grandparents on either side of the altar.

Image caption,
The gated entrance was smashed in

He said it was important for the church to remain open, but safe.

A target of £20,000 was set when the appeal opened on 1 January.

Image source, Richard Thomas/Geograph
Image caption,
Egwlys y Grog is located close to the cliffs at Mwnt, Ceredigion

