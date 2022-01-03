Mwnt church vandalism prompts £20k fundraising appeal
A fundraising appeal to repair a vandalised church has received more than £15,000 over three days.
Eglwys y Grog, near the cliffs at Mwnt in Ceredigion, is a well know landmark, and is popular with photographers.
Ceredigion county councillor Clive Davies said: "It was a pointless, saddening act."
He said the church had been targeted overnight on 2 December and again on 20 December. He urged anyone with information to contact the police.
"There was nothing of value in the church and it was a senseless act. There was no money there, just a small little church," added Mr Davies.
"The church members were getting a lot of requests to donate money and they contacted me to do something co-ordinated online so I set up a JustGiving page for them.
"Overnight we've had £3,000 donated and some of them were from America and other countries I'm sure as well."
The leaded church windows and gated entrance were damaged along with the inside of the church.
As well as being the local councillor, Mr Davies said he had long-standing family connections to the church, with plaques to his great-grandparents on either side of the altar.
He said it was important for the church to remain open, but safe.
A target of £20,000 was set when the appeal opened on 1 January.