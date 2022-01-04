Cancer: Cervical screening in Wales to be every 5 years
The routine screening interval for women and people with a cervix aged 25-49 will be extended from three to five years.
Cervical Screening Wales announced the change due to the success of Human papillomavirus (HPV) testing.
The change is for those under 50, where HPV is not found in their cervical screening (smear) test.
It follows a recommendation from the UK National Screening Committee.
The extension brings the advice for this age group in line with the screening interval for those aged 50-64.
The change came into effect on 1 January and means result letters sent from this date will advise recipients that they next appointment will follow in five years, if certain conditions apply.
Consultant in Public Health for Cervical Screening Wales, Heather Lewis said: "The HPV test we now use in Wales is more effective at identifying people at higher risk of developing cell changes which can cause cervical cancer.
"The evidence shows it is therefore safe to extend the time between cervical screening tests for people who do not have HPV identified."
HPV is a very common virus that most people will come into contact with at some time during their lives. One or more high-risk types of HPV are present in over 99.8% of cervical cancers.
HPV testing was successfully introduced in Wales in 2018 and almost 9 out of 10 results show no high-risk HPV.
There are around 160 cases of cervical cancer diagnosed every year in Wales and it is the most common cancer in women under the age of 35.
Head of Programme for Cervical Screening Wales at Public Health Wales, Louise Dunk said: "Testing everyone who attends for cervical screening using a test for high risk HPV will identify those at risk and prevent more cancers than just examining the cells alone.
"It is a really positive development that this more effective test will mean that women and people with a cervix, who test negative for HPV, now only need to attend their testing every five years, rather than three."