Aberystwyth: Stay inside warning after fire at industrial estate
- Published
People have been warned to stay indoors as firefighters battle a fire on an industrial estate in Aberystwyth.
The fire broke out at the single storey building near Llanbadarn Fawr at around 13:50 GMT on Tuesday.
Mid and West Fire and Rescue Service said it was thought the building was used as a storage space, and may contain paint and gas canisters.
Police have urged those living nearby to stay indoors and keep their windows closed until further notice.
Dyfed Powys Police said the road close to the industrial estate had been closed, and urged people to avoid the area.
