Treorchy: Woman breaks arm falling after bag snatched
- Published
A 77-year-old woman fell and broke her arm after she had her bag snatched.
She was walking along Howard Street, Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taf, when the robbery happened at about 15:00 GMT on Tuesday, police said.
Det Insp Matt Hicks called it a "cowardly robbery" that had left the victim "shaken and injured" and appealed for witnesses.
A 40-year-old man from the area has been arrested in connection with the incident and is in custody.
Det Insp Hicks said: "It happened in broad daylight, when roads would have been quite busy, so there may well be people with dashboard cameras which captured important footage."