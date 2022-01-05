Covid in Wales: Drop restrictions to pre-Omicron levels, urges expert
By Owain Clarke
BBC Wales health correspondent
- Published
Covid restrictions should return to pre-Omicron levels, according to a senior epidemiologist.
Cardiff University's Prof John Watkins said booster protection and evidence the variant was milder meant the threat was no worse than that posed by Delta.
The expert said Omicron cases were more transmissible but less severe and patients were less likely to die.
In response, the Welsh government said its current measures and guidance are proportionate.
Prof Watkins claimed age remains the "major risk factor for poor outcomes".
That factor is currently mitigated by "80 to 90%" of over 70s having had a booster jab.
"We have moved ourselves back to that position where we were in the autumn," Prof Watkins said.
The Welsh government, he said, should think about moving back to its position in November and perhaps "realign" with England.
"We're now in the same position as we were in the pre-Christmas period, when let's be honest, we saw the autumn internationals," he said.
"We had four weekends where you had 80,000 people in a stadium and many, many more and we didn't see a rise in cases, hospitalizations or death.
"I think we're moving more into that situation so my view would be that it is time to review it and, probably, we should certainly be realigning ourselves with the English."
Prof Watkins, who has advised the UK and Welsh Governments, admitted Omicron infections were stretching the NHS, particularly by causing high staff absence levels.
Restrictions alone, he believed, would not help the health service cope.
Instead isolation rules should be less strict for the triple vaccinated.
"The triple vaccinated should be able to be more free to go into work, et cetera," he said.
"I mean this is all about being proportionate. Symptomatic disease is one thing, but asymptomatic people who test positive are probably quite a low risk of transmission and are unlikely to place any demand on the healthcare system."
The decline of traditional winter illnesses, Prof Watkins argued, could also help the NHS.
Cold-like illnesses, such as the respiratory virus RSV, and flu had plummeted.
"We saw some RSV in children before Christmas, but that peak has declined and we've seen virtually no influenza," the professor said.
"So actually the demand we would expect at this time of year is a demand that we've seen, and it is nowhere in comparison to some of the worst influenza epidemics of the past."
Prof Watkins was confident the virus would reduce to low levels and "normal" life could be resumed in early 2022.
"We're getting millions of cases a week in this country, so it's going to naturally have spread to most sectors of the population where people are susceptible, and so therefore it's going to naturally, if you like, burn out," he said.
Prof Watkins did not think Omicron would vanish totally.
"We have to make a judgment call," he said.
"At which point do we take life completely back to normal?
"I suspect that's going to be in 2022 and my hope would be that it was in early 2022, not late."
New vaccines and treatments, Prof Watkins said, meant society was in a stronger position to deal with Covid than with other respiratory viruses.
Welsh ministers review Covid restrictions weekly. An announcement is due on Friday.
Since Boxing day restrictions have been in place on hospitality and nightclubs have been shut.
Large sporting events also have had to be played behind closed doors.
The Welsh government said its responses had always been science and evidence-based.
"Omicron is a fast-moving, highly-infectious form of coronavirus," a spokesman said.
They said studies provided hope about the variant's severity, but large infection numbers had caused knock-on effects to public services and the economy.
Rising numbers were being admitted to hospitals when the NHS was at its busiest, the Welsh government said.
"The measures and strengthened guidance, which were introduced from Boxing Day, are a proportionate response to the public health threat from Omicron," the spokesman said.
"The cabinet keeps all measures introduced in response to Omicron under close review."