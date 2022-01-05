Platinum Jubilee: The Queen depicted on horseback on commemorative coin
A series of commemorative coins, featuring the Queen on horseback, has been unveiled by the Royal Mint.
The series commemorates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70 years on the throne.
The artwork, created by John Bergdahl and personally approved by the Queen, represents her "fondness for nature".
Included in the series is also the first ever collectible 50p minted to celebrate a royal event.
Clare Maclennan, divisional director of The Royal Mint in Llantrisant, said the "historic occasion" of the Platinum Jubilee was "particularly special".
"Designed by esteemed artists and made with original craftsmanship, Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee coins are enduring pieces of art that will be collected, cherished and passed down for generations," she said.
"The Queen's legacy on coins stretches the length of her momentous reign," said Royal Mint Museum Historian Chris Barker.
"Today's launch marks another significant milestone, and The Royal Mint plays a proud part in the nationwide celebrations," he added.
As part of the celebrations The Royal Mint is gifting 7,000 coins to children who complete the special Jubilee edition of The Queen's Green Canopy Junior Forester Award.
The award, ran in partnership with the Royal Forestry Society, aims to "inspire young people to learn about the benefit of trees and assist in woodland management in their local community".
"The Queen's Green Canopy is honoured to accept this generous and unique gift from The Royal Mint," said its CEO Dan Rex.
"This historic coin, which celebrates Her Majesty's fondness for nature, is a fitting memento for young people participating in The Queen's Green Canopy."