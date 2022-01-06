Iwan Gwyn: Father-of-three dies in Ghana water scooter accident
Tributes have been paid to a father-of-three who died in a water scooter accident in Ghana.
Iwan Gwyn, 49, from Llanaelhaearn, on the Llyn Peninsula, Gwynedd, was a construction company project manager.
He had lived in Ghana for nine years and the accident happened on an island near Accra, the capital of Ghana, on Thursday 30 December.
He was married to Annie and had three children - Ben, Megan and Laura.
In a statement the family said Iwan "will be deeply missed by everyone" and said the support they had received had been "comforting for the whole family".
'A great tragedy'
Pwllheli town Councillor Michael Parry, who knew Mr Gwyn well, told BBC Cymru Fyw that the loss was "a terrible blow".
Paying tribute to Mr Gwyn, he said: "He was very likeable and such a popular man - it was very easy to like him.
"There was a lot of respect for him. It's a great tragedy."
Mr Gwyn was a former player and had supported Pwllheli RFC since he was a child. The club described his death as "tragic".
A spokesman for Pwllheli RFC said: "Sad news has arrived of Iwan Gwyn's loss in a jet ski accident far away in Africa.
"I can only send my sincere condolences from my family and all involved at the club. Another example of how unfair life is."Mr Gwyn also played football for Nefyn and squash in the North Wales League.His family are making arrangements to bring him home to Wales.