Water safety: Ruthin mum's bid to cut drowning deaths
By Peter Shuttleworth
BBC News
- Published
A grieving mother's campaign to help lower the risk of accidental drowning in lakes and reservoirs is to be discussed by politicians.
Mark Allen, 18, died after jumping into a reservoir to cool off on a hot summer day in 2018 while out with friends.
Mum Leeanne Bartley is now fighting for emergency throwlines to be installed next to every lake in the UK.
"If there was rescue equipment, we believe there would be a strong chance he'd still be with us today," she said.
Mark drowned after jumping into Gorton Reservoir near to Debdale Park in Manchester in June 2018. Although it was a warm day, the water was cold and the student immediately got into difficulties.
Mark is one of about 400 people who accidentally drown in the UK every year - of which 45 are in Wales - and Leeanne wants her son's legacy to be increased safety measures around open water in the UK.
Now politicians in Wales are set to hear evidence on Monday as Leeanne takes her campaign for throwline stations around all open water sites to become law.
"It's obviously a bittersweet day but incredibly important and overwhelming," said Leeanne, from Ruthin in Denbighshire.
"We want to keep Mark's name alive, to do something positive and help prevent somebody else from losing their life.
"It's not uncommon for youngsters to go for a swim in open water because they are unaware of the dangers. Lots of youngsters do it and they are lucky enough to go home to their families. In Mark's case, he was unlucky.
"There was absolutely zero rescue equipment in place. One of his friends was able to get to him, if there was rescue equipment there and were able to get him out of the water, they could have done CPR and he may still be with us today."
Throwline stations - which can cost as little as £250 - have since been installed next to the lake where Mark died and his family, of which he was one of six children, feel he could have been saved if they were in place beforehand.
"I don't think it's too much too ask to have potentially lifesaving equipment next to any open expanse of water," said Leeanne.
"Deliberators are being installed in lots of different communities now because they are potentially lifesaving - and this works in the same way. Anything to increase the risk of saving a life is, I feel, a good idea."
The UK's first National Drowning Prevention Strategy in 2016 aims to cut the number of people drowning by a half by increasing water safety awareness among children and add water safety risk assessments.
But Leeanne wants emergency throwline stations to become mandatory next to lakes and reservoirs with more than 110,000 signing to petitions to UK and Welsh Governments - triggering action in both parliaments.
The UK government have pointed to a water safety toolkit drawn up by local councils and while Leeanne waits for a debate in Westminster, members of Wales' petitions committee will hear evidence on Monday.