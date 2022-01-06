Newport councillor pleads guilty to soliciting prostitute
- Published
A city councillor has been given a conditional discharge after pleading guilty to soliciting a prostitute.
Politician Chris Evans appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court after being found with a sex worker in his car last May.
He was caught after being recognised by a police officer who was chasing a wanted man through an Asda car park.
Evans has since lost his job as an advertising manager at South Wales Argus publisher Newsquest.
Rod Young, defending, told the court: "He did not go through with it and no money ever changed hands.
"He accepts a provision was made for an arrangement of sexual services.
"The officer recognised him. Had he not been a well-known face, he would not have been here today."
Evans was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £22 victim surcharge for the offence, which happened last May in Commercial Road, in Newport's Pill area.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Evans said after his Thursday court appearance it was a "tough day" but declined to comment further.
Newport City Council said it had no powers to disqualify Evans, who represents the Rogerstone ward.
A spokesman said: "Newport City Council was unaware that Cllr Evans intended to plead guilty. It will now consider its position following further discussions with Cllr Evans.
"However, the council has no powers to disqualify him from his role as a city councillor."
According to the website of the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, councillors may be in breach of a code of conduct if they bring their authority into "disrepute".
It says their behaviour is subject to greater scrutiny than ordinary members of the public, adding: "Dishonest and deceitful behaviour will bring your authority into disrepute, as may conduct which results in a criminal conviction, especially if it involves dishonest, threatening or violent behaviour, even if the behaviour happens in your private life."