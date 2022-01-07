Chester FC: Probe into Covid rule break at Welsh ground
- Published
An investigation is looking into whether an English football team broke Covid rules - because their ground is in Wales.
In Wales, restrictions mean most matches are being played behind closed doors.
However, since rules came into force on 26 December, Chester FC has held two games with each attracting more than 2,000 fans.
The Welsh government said the club was in Wales and must follow Welsh rules.
A club spokesperson told BBC Wales club directors are meeting with officials to discuss the regulations and the implications for the club.
"Chester Football Club's stadium is in Wales therefore Welsh regulations apply," a Welsh government spokesperson said.
"As the enforcing authorities Flintshire County Council and North Wales Police are dealing with the matter."
Chester's Deva Stadium is in Flintshire, with the border between Wales and England running through the car park to the east of the stands.
Wales has been in Level Two Coronavirus restrictions since 26 December, which means all sporting events effectively have to be played behind closed doors.
The number of spectators is limited to 50, in addition to those taking part.
Stewarding and policing costs mean that it can be impractical for clubs to allow a handful of fans through turnstiles.
However, there are no crowd limits in England.
Since the rule changes in Wales, Chester FC's home ground has hosted two games in National League North (the sixth tier of English football).
The match attendance for Chester FC's home game against AFC Fylde on 28 December was reported to be 2,075 and against Telford on 2 January was 2,116.
Chester's 1-1 draw against Telford saw the biggest attendance in the National League North.
Despite the geographic conundrum, matchday policing at the Deva Stadium is carried out by Cheshire Constabulary.
Chester fans have argued on social media that the border runs through the clubhouse and that the stadium has a Chester postcode.
The club's next home game is against Brackley Town on the 15 January.
Large crowds that usually attend the festive rugby derbies in Wales were locked out because of the ruling.
However, the majority of matches fell victim to Covid, with only the Scarlets versus Ospreys going ahead on New Year's Day.
The ruling also affects Wales' top football sides such as Cardiff City, Swansea City, Newport County and Wrexham AFC.
Wales are due to host three games in this year's Six Nations rugby championship - with 72,000 fans expected in Cardiff for the first against Scotland on 12 February.
However, the Welsh Rugby Union has said it is exploring the option of moving games over the border to England - where there are no limits on fans.
First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed there will be no change to the rules for the next week at least.
He said the government would review the situation "every week" to see if it is possible to play games "at home safely", adding "of course that's what we want to do".
However, he said "it's not so much what happens in the stadium itself" where the stadium "is properly regulated".
"It's the way people get to the stadium, it's the way they leave the stadium and the way people behave around the stadium," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
"These are risky contexts."