Milford Haven: Investigation into 'drag racing' police cars

Published
Image source, Ben Phillips
Image caption,
Ben Phillips captured the police cars lining up next to each other

An investigation is underway after it was alleged two police cars were "drag racing" in Pembrokeshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it received a complaint after officers attended an incident on the Mount Estate, Milford Haven at 15:45 GMT on 31 December.

Ben Phillips captured a clip which appears to show two cars lining up on Woodland Drive, before they then take off at the same time.

Mr Phillips said the officers were "drag racing in a built-up 30mph area".

"They had been called to an incident on the estate, before reversing out side-by-side. They spoke for 15 seconds then took off side-by-side," Mr Phillips, 28, said.

"I went down and said to a sergeant 'it's one law for you, one law for everyone else'. It's a 30mph area, with lots of children around."

Image source, Ben Phillips
Image caption,
The footage shows one car reverse next to the other before they set off

Mr Phillips captured the incident through CCTV footage he has at his first floor flat.

A force spokesman said: "Dyfed-Powys Police received a complaint following their attendance at an incident in Milford Haven, at approximately 15:45 on Friday, 31 December 2021.

"We have been in liaison with the parties involved and this matter has been referred to our Professional Standards Department for their consideration."

