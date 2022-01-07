Snowdonia rescuers tell novice walkers to avoid mountains
A mountain rescue team has endured its busiest year ever, receiving more call-outs than anywhere else in the UK.
Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team received more than 250 calls in 2021 after visitors flocked to Snowdonia, Gwynedd.
It is thought tourism increased after Covid restricted holidays abroad.
But, as the weather turns colder, the team has told visitors: "Don't go if you're not prepared, don't go if you're not experienced and don't go if you don't know what you're doing."
Rescue team chairman Barry Davies said: "People just need to be cautious if they venture, don't go if you're not prepared, don't know what you're doing or inexperienced.
"Stay low, it's still nice at the bottom and the weather can change quickly."
The rescue team has 40 volunteers and is based in Nant Peris, just minutes from the foot of Snowdon at the start of the Pen y Gwryd track.
"It was exceptionally busy for us volunteers here in Llanberis, but also all teams across the UK," Mr Davies said.
"We received over 250 calls for help and that equates to over 5,500 hours of voluntary hours in time."
He said 147 of those call-outs were between June and September, which added more pressure of the service.
"We all work, we all have our jobs and we try and assist when we can.
"It's a significant pressure but we are here to help and we do our very best, day or night, 24 hours a day, seven days a week."
From the control room, the team can monitor ongoing rescues, and liaise with multiple rescue agencies.
But as the services come under increasing pressure, the team urged people to enjoy the mountains, but plan ahead and "do their research beforehand".