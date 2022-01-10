Powys: Budget may be rejected after Tories leave group
A third councillor has left Powys council's Conservative group in less than a month.
Newtown Llanllwchaiarn West councillor Mark Barnes's resignation follows that of Iain McIntosh.
Brecon and Radnorshire Member of the Senedd (MS) James Evans has also left the group, which was due to the work demands of his role in Cardiff Bay.
It means the 37-strong opposition group could reject the 2022/23 budget when it is voted on next month.
It leaves the independent/Conservative coalition with 35 members during the final few months of its administration.
Mr Barnes, who left the Conservative group in June 2019 but rejoined less than a month later, will continue as an independent member until May's council election.
Mr McIntosh resigned from both the cabinet and the group in a live online cabinet meeting on 14 December just moments after Cradoc primary school was condemned to closure as part of a shake up of schools in the Brecon area.
Now an unaligned Conservative, he said: "The group is now down to 12 members, from 20 when I was elected in 2017."