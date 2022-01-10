Covid: Swansea's Cinema & Co appeals against court fine
- Published
The owner of a Swansea cinema at the centre of a Covid pass row has launched an appeal against her £15,000 fine.
Last month, Anna Redfern, of Cinema & Co was given a 28-day prison sentence, suspended for nine months, after admitting contempt of court.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £8,940 and a £190 surcharge.
It came after Redfern, of Uplands, reopened on multiple occasions despite being ordered to close by a district judge on 30 November.
She was given 56 days to pay.
A date for the appeal to be heard at Swansea Crown Court has yet to be set.
Timeline of events
- 15 November - Covid passes become a legal requirement in cinemas, theatres and concert halls in Wales
- 16 November - Anna Redfern says she will not enforce the law at Cinema and Co, calling it "unlawful" and an "infringement on our human rights"
- 18 November - Swansea council orders Cinema & Co to close but it remains open
- 24 November - Swansea council says it is taking court action over a number of Covid breaches
- 25 November - Redfern fails to turn up at court
- 26 November - The Welsh government orders Cinema & Co to close but it remains open
- 30 November - A district judge orders Cinema & Co to close, Redfern is ordered to pay the city council's legal costs of £5,265 - She is told an application will be made to find her in contempt of court if she reopens
- 1 December - Cinema & Co opens for a screening of Santa Claus: The Movie
- 3 December - Swansea council says it will consider whether Cinema & Co will have to pay back some of the £53,000 it received in Covid grants
- 10 December - Cinema & Co is bolted shut
- 14 December - Redfern admits contempt of court and four breaches of coronavirus regulations