Wales older people's commissioner urges fuel bills help
By Jordan Davies
BBC News
- Published
More older people on low incomes should get money to help with rising fuel bills, the older people's commissioner for Wales has said.
Helena Herklots warned that pensioners may face a choice between food or fuel if the winter fuel support scheme is not made more widely available.
She called for more access to food, medicine and services to tackle loneliness.
The Welsh government said it was fully committed to supporting families.
Isolated and lonely older people are relying on phone calls from volunteers to learn about key public health messages during the pandemic, according to an older people's charity.
Age Cymru said it urgently needed more people to help call elderly people over 70 across Wales, because of a "big increase" in demand for their Friend in Need service.
The charity said concerns over rising energy bills, coronavirus and Welsh government restrictions are fuelling demand.
Ron and Doreen May, both 89 and from Cardigan in Ceredigion, are part of the Friend in Need service.
'In dire straits'
"I'm sure there's many, many old people that are looked after, but there are that percentage that are on their own and I feel there should be more help for them really," said Mrs May.
"There are people that are in dire straits really, and they need all the help they can get."
Mr May said: "Where the money's going to come from - that's the problem isn't it? I don't know what they can do to help but it would be help for everyone really."
As part of the scheme the couple receive a voluntary weekly phone call from Dwr Cymru Welsh Water worker Jody Perkins, 38 from Newport, whose day job is advising vulnerable people on their bills.
She said: "In my job at Welsh Water I speak to vulnerable people all day and know the impact of the pandemic".
She added: "Coronavirus has definitely come up in our conversation a few times, they've been concerned and worried and not seen family members because of it, it's definitely a big part of our conversations".
She said: "I would definitely offer them help and support with their utilities and general advice".
Ms Herklots has called on Welsh ministers to extend the availability of the winter fuel support to include older people who receive pension credit.
She said the long-established winter fuel allowance - while a crucial form of support for older people - was now worth far less in real terms, and that the additional £100 that would be offered would make a significant difference in helping people to make ends meet.
She also called on the Welsh government to take urgent action to increase the uptake of pension credit.
She has been supported by other older people's organisations, including Age Cymru, Scottish Care, Independent Age, and the commissioner for older people for Northern Ireland.
"Living costs are already rising significantly," she said.
"And with costs expected to rise even further - estimates suggest that energy prices could increase by up to 40% in April for example - we are likely to see even more older people plunged into fuel poverty, potentially forced to choose whether to eat a proper meal or heat their homes and putting their health and well-being at risk to make ends meet.
Loneliness and isolation
"That's why I am calling on the Welsh government to provide additional financial support to older people in receipt of Pension Credit by widening the eligibility for the Winter Fuel Support Scheme, which would make a big difference to older people who are most likely to be struggling financially and help them to meet the increased living costs."
Michael Phillips from Age Cymru said: "For many our phone calls are probably the main source of information they will get about the pandemic and what the latest guidance is to keep safe."
The charity said loneliness and isolation, spiralling fuel costs and worry about the Omicron variant are all contributing to what may be a difficult start to 2022.
The Welsh government said: "Households in Wales are under unprecedented financial pressure, compounded by the cost-of-living crisis and the cruel decision by the UK government to end the uplift to Universal Credit, which has plunged many more vulnerable adults into poverty."
It added its 'Claim What's Yours' benefits take-up campaign can help people "build their financial resilience".
"We continue to offer support to older people in receipt of a state pension to ensure they continue to receive the Winter Fuel Payment of between £100 - £300."