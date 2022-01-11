Covid: Chester postpones game amid Wales-England rules row
An English football club has postponed its next home game after it was accused of breaking Welsh Covid rules.
Chester FC was due to face Brackley Town on Saturday at the Deva Stadium.
But the club has now said it does not feel it has reached a "definitive resolution" after a debate about where it lies geographically.
The Welsh government insists that, as the ground lies in Wales, it is subject to its rules, but has declined to comment on this latest development.
Chester, whose Bumpers Lane home straddles the England and Wales border, has staged two home games since rules capping the number of spectators at events in Wales took effect on 26 December.
The side hosted AFC Telford and AFC Fylde - both in front of 2,000-plus crowds - and has been warned about playing further home matches with crowds.
In a statement, the club said it met the Welsh government and councils in Flintshire and Chester, but has not come to an agreement, so would be obtaining further legal advice.
Chairman Andy Morris previously told BBC Radio Merseyside: "I get a feeling that nobody really knows what to do with the situation", after a meeting with Cheshire, Flintshire police and both local authorities on Friday.
"It's a bit of a political football, with some of the wider Covid restrictions."
Chester's pitch is in Wales, but the entrance to the stadium site is in England and the club is affiliated only to the English Football Association.
Mr Morris added: "I'm not really sure as to why it's become an issue. It hasn't been for the last two years whilst we wrestled through Covid."
The club has also postponed its Under-19s National League Academy Cup tie with FC Halifax Town on Wednesday evening.
It said it needed to seek advice in respect of the potential breaches of the Welsh coronavirus regulations, which rules apply to the club and any implications the government's proposed offer of financial support may have as an English football club before home fixtures resume.