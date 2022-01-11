Anglesey fraud accused manipulated grieving woman, court told
A man accused of defrauding a man who was later murdered with a crossbow tried to manipulate his partner after his death, a court has heard.
Gerald Corrigan, 74, and his partner Marie Bailey, 67, are alleged to have been conned out of more than £200,000 before he was killed in April 2019.
Ms Bailey told Mold Crown Court: "I did not believe him. He was lying to me."
Richard Wyn Lewis, 50, of Llanfair-yn-Neubwll, Holyhead, denies 11 counts of fraud against a number of victims.
Four counts relate to the couple and he is also charged with intending to pervert the course of justice.
The trial heard the fraud charges were not linked to Mr Corrigan's murder, but came to light when police investigated his death.
After her partner's death Ms Bailey told the court that she had initially stayed with Mr Lewis and his partner Siwan Maclean, 52, who denies a count of entering into a money laundering arrangement.
During her stay, Mr Lewis promised to "look after" her if Mr Corrigan died.
Ms Bailey said: "Wyn was saying things like 'I'll buy a nice place for you'.
"I did not believe him. He was lying to me. He was not going to do anything like that, he was trying to manipulate me and he was trying to stop me from telling you what I really think."
She said Mr Lewis "isolated" her husband and took cash payments from them, which they believed were related the development and sale of their home, Gof Du, as well as to buy horses.
Payments, made in cash and handed over in a car park, included money for planning applications to allow their property to be developed into a campsite and sold to a buyer, John Halsall.
"I had been, over the last 18 months, saying to Gerry: 'Don't give Wyn more money, they're taking us for a ride, it's not true, they don't mean it, they're just taking our money'. Gerry said: 'No, no that's not true'.
"I believe Wyn was a confidence trickster and he has just taken Gerry's money."
She said Mr Corrigan knew "something was wrong" but hoped the sale of the property would go through and they could move on.
Ms Bailey added: "He said to me that when this is finished, this sale of Gof Du, we won't have anything more to do with Wyn because he is a liar."
The trial, which is expected to last up to six weeks, continues.