Illegal bulldog breeders PosherBulls ordered to pay £450k
- Published
A couple who illegally bred and sold bulldogs have been ordered to pay more than £450,000.
Karl and Victoria Shellard, who ran PosherBulls, in Bonvilston, Vale of Glamorgan, have been convicted of breeding at least 67 litters in six years.
They admitted not having an appropriate licence and failing to meet the needs of the dogs.
Cardiff Crown Court heard each puppy could sell for up to £20,000.
The Shellards did not give their dogs enough time to recover between litters, often artificially inseminating them soon after they had given birth.
They were warned in 2018 that they would need a licence if they continued to breed.
In 2019, animal welfare officers searched the Shellards' home and found 28 dogs in an outbuilding, as well a laboratory with equipment to artificially breed puppies.
There were another 30 dogs found at other properties owned by the couple.
The Shellards' dogs were registered with five different vets, and litters were given different names and addresses to avoid detection.
Judge David Wynn said their reasons for not getting a licence were "wholly inadequate".
The Shellards were fined £19,000 each, ordered to pay prosecution costs of £43,775.50 and a victim surcharge of £175 each.
They were also told to repay £372,531.54.