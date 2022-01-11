Baglan Energy Park could lose electricity for months
An energy park employing 1,600 people faces months without electricity, with "potentially catastrophic consequences," an MP has claimed.
Baglan Energy Park in Neath Port Talbot has urged the UK government to intervene to ensure its power is not turned off on Friday.
The Welsh government has agreed to fund a new electricity supply after a private line collapsed in March.
But the new connection will not be in place for several months.
The 180-acre park is home to a number of businesses which provide some of the most innovative technology and has the capacity to accommodate 3,000 jobs, according to Neath Port Talbot council.
Speaking in the House of Commons, Aberavon MP Stephen Kinnock called on the UK government business secretary to use part of the Insolvency Act to prevent the receiver from turning off the power.
'Challenging time'
He asked: "Why will the minister not step up, take urgent action and direct the official receiver so these potentially catastrophic consequences for these businesses, houses and communities can be averted in just three days?".
Industry Minister Lee Rowley said he understood the "challenging time" the tenants were facing.
"We have, as a UK government, sought to review all of the powers which are available to the government including section 400 of the Insolvency Act.
"And it's our view that that is not a process which is advisable to take at this stage".
Mr Rowley said the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy had given the Welsh government "indicators" on how the situation can be mitigated, adding that he and Wales' Economy Minister Vaughan Gethin will meet on Wednesday to discuss the issue further.
The Welsh government said: "We have been working closely with a range of partners over many months to explore all possible options to prevent any disruption to the power supply on organisations and businesses which rely on the private wire network at Baglan Energy Park.
"That work is ongoing and we will continue to do all we can, including in our discussions with UK government, to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of all those who are potentially affected."
Western Power Distribution has been approached for comment.