Holyhead: Soldier Chris Griffith, 17, stabbed
- Published
The family of a teenage soldier have said he is "fighting for his life" in hospital after being stabbed.
Chris Griffith, 17, needed four hours of surgery and lost a quarter of his blood following the attack in the Tan-yr-Efail area of Holyhead, Anglesey, at about 20:30 GMT on Friday.
North Wales Police said an 18-year-old man, who was known to him, has been arrested and bailed.
The force and family have appealed for witnesses.
His relatives praised a friend of his who found him shortly after the attack and took him straight to hospital.
Oliver Williams called 999 en route to make sure he could be treated immediately he arrived.
"My brother is so loving and caring and really did not deserve what's happened to him," his brother Andy Griffith said.
"I love you so much Chris please stay strong little soldier we are all behind you the whole way.
"We are all so very proud of your dedication to your career within the army."
The teenager has been in the army for just over a year "but he's achieved so much in that time", said his father Owen Griffith.
"He was chosen to represent Wales in the army's green initiative to honour the memory of Covid fundraiser Capt Sir Tom Moore."
He said that "at one stage we weren't sure if he'd make it but his friend, who found him and alerted emergency services helped save Chris's life".