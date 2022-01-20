Dog rescue: Reggie saved after falling down 10ft crevice
- Published
A pup who was trapped down a 10ft (3m) crevice for 34 hours has been rescued.
Reggie the sprocker spaniel was enjoying his regular walk in Clydach forestry, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Tuesday when he fell in.
The 11 month old was stuck until rescuers finally freed him at 01:00 GMT on Thursday.
Following Reggie's ordeal, family member Leah Davies said: "He's the kindest, loving little boy ever, he's my best friend, he's amazing."
The drama unfolded on Tuesday when Reggie started sniffing by the gap in the path.
"The next minute his bum was up in the air and he was down the hole," Leah said.
"He fell off the lip, fell down and we couldn't' see him.
"I was absolutely petrified and felt so helpless because I couldn't do anything for him.
"He was whimpering, crying and very vocal."
A fire and rescue crew arrived about 30 minutes later, but Leah said "there was nothing they could really do because of the complexity of the hole".
After failed attempts to rescue Reggie by manoeuvring down the hole to chip away at the ground, the decision was made to leave him overnight, with food being thrown down the gap.
"I was absolutely traumatised, I couldn't sleep that night I went home. Hearing him panting was awful, it was terrible," Leah said.
'He's out, he's out!'
In a desperate plea for help, Leah took to social media which resulted in "the whole Rhondda community" bringing food and supplies to keep Reggie going.
Local business Drainforce brought camera equipment, which meant they were able to see Reggie and with the help of "a rescue dog expert and four other boys", were able to save him.
"Everyone was shouting 'he's out, he's out!'" Leah said.
"In the car on the way down (the mountain), his eyes were huge, his heart beat was really fast. I was feeding him water into my hand."
Leah said Reggie was "absolutely exhausted" but quickly recovered.
"He was so excited to see us, rubbing against him. He was so happy," she said.
Leah said the scare made her think twice about venturing up the mountain again.
"Imagine you took your child up walking and that was your child," she said.
"The more people know about these crevices, the better."