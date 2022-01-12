Baglan Energy Park business fears financial hit without power
A company which faces months without electricity has warned it will lose £1,000 a day if the power is cut off to the energy park where it is based.
Baglan Energy Park in Neath Port Talbot will be left with no electricity from Friday unless governments intervene.
A refrigerator firm at the 180-acre site said it would be out of business without electricity.
Aberavon Member of the Senedd David Rees said: "How many people will be out of work as a consequence of this?"
The park is home to a number of businesses and has the capacity to accommodate 3,000 jobs, according to Neath Port Talbot council.
The Welsh government has agreed to fund a new electricity supply after a private line collapsed in March, but that could take between 12 and 26 weeks.
Mr Rees said he hoped the official receiver "comes to a recognition of common sense" and keeps the power supply running until a solution is put in place.
Steve Pepperell, director of K90 Raw and Hydro, worries he will lose £1,000 a day, as well as customers.
"We're a refrigerator business. We are out of business without electricity," he said.
"We've got 11 commercial freezers which are running 24/7, if any of those freezers lose any power for at least six hours, the stock in the freezers is not safe to sell."
Mr Pepperell said businesses have been repeatedly told generators would be put in place as a contingency, but he has not been made aware of them.
"Where these generators are I don't know. If these generators are not in place we're certainly not ready."
The Welsh government said it has been working to explore all options to "prevent any disruption" to businesses which rely on the power supply.
"That work is ongoing and we will continue to do all we can, including in our discussions with UK government, to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of all those who are potentially affected," it added.