Brick smashes through Cardiff City Ladies team bus on M4
- Published
Cardiff City Ladies team escaped injuries after a brick was thrown at their bus from a motorway bridge, scattering glass inside the vehicle.
It smashed through a glass sunroof and landed on an empty seat as the team were returning to Cardiff on the M4 after an away game at Oxford on Sunday.
Head coach James Fishlock said "luckily" no one was hurt.
"What goes through people heads? It's crazy and so dangerous," he tweeted.
POV:— Ben Thomas (@Benfthomas_10) January 16, 2022
You’re on the way back from an away game and a rock is thrown off a bridge and through the bus window.
KIDS of today are IDIOTS!
Happened near the Coldra roundabout / Celtic Manor - Be careful if you’re near! pic.twitter.com/yaPe54KFzY
