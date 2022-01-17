Chirk: Kronospan factory fire probe delayed by Covid
A council investigation into a fire at a wood panel factory two years ago has been delayed due to the pandemic.
Kronospan in Chirk, near Wrexham, was hit by a big blaze in January 2020, prompting community concerns as it was the third in as many years.
Wrexham council said the probe by its public protection officers had been held up due to the "demands of the Covid pandemic on the service".
Kronospan has been asked to comment.
Plaid Cymru's regional Member of the Senedd, Llyr Gruffydd, called for an update and said "the people of Chirk and all those affected by the fire and ongoing pollution problems deserve to know what is happening".
At the time, the company apologised, and said the burning timber was non-toxic.
No-one was hurt in the fire which took five days to dampen down, but residents living near the site were told keep their doors and windows closed.
Wrexham council said: "The demands of the Covid pandemic on the service, in addition to the impact on Kronospan to provide information and assist officers during 2020 caused by reduced activity on site, has delayed the investigation.
"The site benefits from an environmental permit and as such the investigation relates to potential breaches of permit conditions.
"As such the matter will follow relevant legal processes and consideration. The matter is yet to be concluded."