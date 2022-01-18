Wales' unemployment rate continues to fall
- Published
Wales' unemployment rate continued to fall towards the end of last year, according to latest data.
A total of 51,000 people were unemployed between September and November, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.
The unemployment rate in Wales was 3.4% during that time, compared with the UK rate of 4.1%
Unemployment in Wales fell by 11,000 (0.7%) compared with the previous quarter, between June and August.
When compared with the same period a year ago, unemployment has fallen by 21,000 (1.4%).
The number of people who are in employment in Wales continues to be above pre-pandemic levels, a trend that is mirrored across the UK.
There were a record number of UK job vacancies between October and December, according to the ONS, which said there were 1,247,000 jobs available.
That is an increase of 462,000 compared to pre-pandemic levels between January and March 2020.
Analysis - BBC Wales business correspondent Huw Thomas
The data helps explain the recruitment crisis that has faced Welsh businesses since last summer.
A shortage of hospitality workers and HGV drivers hit the headlines, but the ONS figures show the scale of the challenge in filling job vacancies.
The unemployment rate has remained in decline, despite the end of the UK government's furlough scheme.
And the increase in average hours being worked in Wales - up by 2.2 hours - shows that those who are in work are prepared to work more, perhaps covering for vacancies which cannot be filled.