Cardiff: CCTV and lights considered to curb park crime
CCTV cameras and lights could soon be installed in parks in Cardiff to improve safety.
A man died after he was attacked in Bute Park in July, and more than 50 trees were destroyed in the park in September after "extensive vandalism".
Financial rewards for information on vandalism and locking the gates to some parks are also being considered.
Cardiff council's cabinet will hear a report on potential safety measures on Thursday.
Councillor Peter Bradbury, cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: "Cardiff's parks have always been safe places where people can go to enjoy the outdoors, and it's really important they remain so.
"This report will pave the way to help us fully understand the potential impact that lighting and any other additional safety measures like CCTV and a return to locking certain parks at night might have on our parks and on the people who use them."
Large parts of Bute Park were cordoned off by the police in July after the assault on Dr Gary Jenkins, who died in hospital shortly afterwards. Three people were charged with murder.
Vandals then damaged more than 50 trees in Bute Park in September, as well as ripping bins out, and destroying planters.
Blackweir Bridge was also forced to close twice after burnt-out motorcycles were left on the bridge.
Later that month about 300 people took part in a march to "reclaim Bute Park", protesting against the recent violent incidents in the park and calling for action to improve safety.
As well as installing CCTV cameras, the council is now planning to hire four more park rangers, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Consultations will also be held on whether to start locking the gates to the city's Roath Park and Parc Cefn Onn overnight.
These used to be locked at night before the pandemic, but were left unlocked as the number of people visiting parks increased during lockdowns.
"We will also consult and work with residents on any changes or proposals which might affect them, so our parks can continue to be enjoyed by everyone," added Mr Bradbury.