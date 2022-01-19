Cardiff: Second arrest over knife-threat scooter robberies
- Published
A second 18-year-old man has been arrested following a spate of robberies relating to electric scooters.
Police in Cardiff were given extra powers to stop and search people following a "number" of incidents in the Roath and Adamsdown area.
On each occasion a knife was seen or mentioned, according to South Wales Police, leading to its temporary use of a Section 60 notice.
The man from Grangetown was arrested in Tremorfa on suspicion of robbery.
An 18-year-old man Rumney was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of robbery and he also remains in police custody.
The force said further arrest inquiries were "on-going in relation to other suspects".
The notice was in place for 24 hours to Tuesday afternoon.
"This decision was made after a number of recent robberies primarily in the Roath and Adamsdown area where men have been threatened into handing over their electric scooters," the force said.
What is a Section 60 notice?
A Section 60 notice allows officers to search people without requiring "reasonable grounds".
They are usually issued in areas following violent incidents, or if police expect a crime to take place.
A notice can be used to cover a specific area, often for a set period of time, and only when a senior officer believes there is a possibility of serious violence, or weapons are involved.
If stopped by the police you must comply, however they should tell you why they are stopping you, what they expect to find, and offer you a receipt of the search.