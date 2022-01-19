Paul Jones: Driver has no memory of A55 wrong way fatal crash
A diabetic motorist who drove on the wrong side of a dual carriageway may have had low blood sugar level before colliding with another car, killing a motorist, an inquest heard.
John Williams drove for four miles on the wrong side of the A55 in Gwynedd before hitting Paul Jones' car.
Mr Williams told the inquest into the death of Mr Jones, 40, that he had no recollection of the incident.
It happened between Llanfairfechan and Talybont in February 2018.
Mr Jones, a product analyst, was described as a focused, ambitious and a clever single father by his family who attended the inquest in Caernarfon.
'Compliant'
Giving evidence, Mr Williams, from Llanfair PG, said he had done his best and had been compliant in managing his diabetes since being diagnosed in about 1992.
He said he had been told by a doctor after the incident that he was at high risk to suffer a hypoglycaemic event without warning, as he was a long term diabetes patient.
Mr Williams said having no recollection of the incident that led to Mr Jones' death was frustrating.
On behalf of the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, barrister Sarah Sutherland said Mr Williams' medical records suggested he had an issue with hypoglycaemic events during the evenings.
Mr Williams explained how he kept sugar sweets on him and in convenient places in order to combat a hypoglycaemic event and said he would not drive if he was having a "hypo".
North Wales Police collision investigator William Gordon Saynor described how both vehicles had "substantial damage to the front" following the head on collision in an unlit section of the A55.
He read accounts of witnesses who had also passed Mr Williams' Nissan travelling in the wrong direction.
And he confirmed that Mr Williams had declared his diabetic condition to the DVLA which had issued his licence.
The inquest continues.