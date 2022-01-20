A55 Britannia Bridge closed after fatal crash
- Published
A man has died in a crash on the A55 Britannia Bridge.
North Wales Police were called at 02:55 on Thursday to a report of a serious road traffic crash involving two HGVs and two cars.
The driver of one car was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the other car was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor with serious injuries.
Officers have arrested the driver of one of the HGVs on suspicion of driving offences.
The bridge, in Gwynedd, is shut in both directions and diversions have been set up.
Sgt Jason Diamond, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family at this time.
"Our inquiries are under way and we are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision and who are yet to speak to us, or anybody who may have been travelling in the area and who may have dash cam footage to contact us.
"Due to the full road closure that is in place on the Britannia Bridge, there will be significant disruption so we are urging motorists to avoid the area if they can."