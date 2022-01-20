Gucci bag murder trial sees live footage of arrest
- Published
A jury has seen footage live streamed of the arrest of one of five people accused of murdering a man for his designer bag.
Newport Crown Court saw footage from Joseph Jeremy, 17, which he put online showing an officer telling him to "stand up and turn around" and "get on your knees now".
Ryan O'Connor, 26, died after being attacked and robbed of his Gucci bag on Balfe Road, Newport, on 10 June.
The defendants deny all charges.
'Defence wounds'
Lewis Aquilina, 20, Ethan Strickland, 19, Kyle Rasis, 18, from Cardiff and Elliot Fiteni, 20, of no fixed abode, and Joseph Jeremy, 17, are charged with murder, manslaughter and robbery.
The court heard police officers followed a car that had driven away from the scene in the Alway area of Newport.
They stopped the car in Pentwyn, Cardiff with two people being arrested at the scene and two fleeing.
Police bodycam footage following the arrest of Ethan Strickland at a nearby block of flats was played to the jury showing him crying uncontrollably and saying: "I was literally going home to see my mum."
Earlier the court heart evidence from forensic pathologist Dr Richard Jones, who gave a cause of death of Mr O'Connor as "stab wounds to the trunk involving the lungs and heart".
He said Ryan O'Connor had three stab wounds, including one nearly 6cm long which went into the left lung and had injured his heart.
He also described injuries to Ryan O'Connor's hands that were "typical of defence wounds".
The trial continues.