Tuberculosis case linked to Blackwood school
A single case of tuberculosis (TB) linked to a secondary school is being investigated but no outbreak has been declared, health officials have said.
Authorities said the individual was associated with Blackwood Comprehensive School, in Caerphilly county.
As a precaution all pupils and staff who have had contact with the person will be offered TB screening.
Public Health Wales has said screening is routine and if more cases are found appropriate treatment will be offered.
Public Health Wales, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and Caerphilly County Borough Council said in a statement: "There is nothing to suggest that the case contracted TB at the school, rather they have attended the premises when they unknowingly had the infection.
"No outbreak has been declared."
Lika Nehaul, locum consultant in health protection at Public Health Wales and chair of the multi-agency incident management team, said: "Following established infection control procedures we have identified individuals who may have had contact with the individual concerned, these individuals have been contacted and offered screening for TB which is easily treated with a course of antibiotics."
She added that local GPs had been informed and that TB was "difficult to transmit".
"It requires close and prolonged contact with an infectious individual for a person to become infected," she added.
"In this instance, and to limit the potential spread of infection, we are treating all pupils and teachers who may have had contact with the individual as close personal contacts.
"I would stress that the risk of infection with TB to the general public remains very low, however we encourage parents, pupils and staff members to be aware of the symptoms."
Tuberculosis facts
- TB is a bacterial infection spread through inhaling tiny droplets from the coughs or sneezes of an infected person
- It mainly affects the lungs, but it can affect any part of the body, including the tummy (abdomen) glands, bones and nervous system
- The most common symptoms of TB are a persistent cough for more than three weeks, unexplained weight loss, fever, night sweats, tiredness and fatigue, loss of appetite, swellings in the neck
- TB is difficult to catch and you need to spend many hours in close contact with a person with infectious TB to be at risk of infection
- TB can be fatal if left untreated - but can be cured if it is treated with the right antibiotics over a course of six months
Source: NHS