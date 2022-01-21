Platinum Jubilee 50p coin to enter circulation next month
A 50p coin marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee will be released via the Post Office next month by the Royal Mint.
The design features the number 70 on the tails side of the coin and is the first 50p to enter circulation in commemoration of a royal event.
The first of up to 5,000,070 coins will be released via post offices around the UK on 7 February.
They will be available to customers making transactions at the Post Office and cannot be swapped for other coins.
The Royal Mint, which is based in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf, is releasing two special edition 50p coins to mark the Queen's 70-year reign, although only one design will enter circulation.
An initial 1.3 million coins will be released via 11,500 post offices on 7 February, 70 years and a day after the start of the Queen's reign.
Queen Elizabeth II will be the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.
The Royal Mint added the coins were likely to become highly sought after as collector's items to be "cherished for generations to come".
Mark Loveridge, the director of UK currency, said: "Coins tell the story of our nation and we are delighted to be working with the Post Office to mark this special royal occasion.
He said: "This special 50 pence features an elegant and bold number 70 in celebration of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee year, and we expect it to become one of the nation's most collectable coins.
Nick Read, chief executive of the Post Office, said the organisation was "thrilled" to be involved and distributing the coins would be an "honour and privilege" for postmasters and their teams.