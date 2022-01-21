A55 Britannia Bridge: Tributes to man who died in crash
Tributes have been paid to a man who died in a car crash on the A55 Britannia Bridge on Thursday.
Marc Winston Roberts, 52, from the Amlwch area of Anglesey, lost his life after a crash involving two cars and a two HGVs at around 03:00 GMT.
Mr Roberts' family said he was a "fun-loving" man who will be sadly missed.
A 38-year-old HGV driver, from Anglesey, has been arrested and released under investigation pending further enquiries.
The condition of another driver who was being treated at Ysbyty Gwynedd for serious injuries is not known.
"Marc was a fun-loving individual who loved life and his job as an electrical craftsman, time spent in his company was enjoyed by friends, family and colleagues alike," his family said in a statement.
"Although his life has been cut tragically short it was filled with happiness and he shared a unique bond with his four-legged "best mate" Leo.
"He will be sadly missed by Jane and Gareth, Carys, Sion and Elin and everyone who knew him for his character and sense of humour. There was never a dull moment around Marc."
North Wales Police is appealing for witnesses to get in touch.