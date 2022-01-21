RSPCA: Deaf dog Rocco taught to understand sign language
A completely deaf rescue dog is being taught sign language so he can understand his new owner.
Staff at an animal rescue centre in Swansea said they were "incredibly sad" to hear what happened to Staffordshire bull terrier Rocco, who is nearly eight.
An ear infection left him completely deaf.
He is now learning sign language, with RSPCA staff teaching him instructions such as sit down or stay.
He was initially taken to the Llys Nini Animal Centre in Penllergaer in February 2020 following concerns for his welfare.
Underweight and thought to be partially deaf at the time, he was the first dog to be rehomed by the centre following the introduction of Covid restrictions three months later.
However, one of his new owners died and the other had serious health issues, meaning he was given back.
"His new owners were really lovely and Rocco took to them straight away," said kennel team leader Sally Humphries.
"I remember laughing at the fact he didn't want to come and say goodbye to me when I dropped him off. He stayed by their side like he'd known them all his life."
After finding the ear infection had left him completely deaf, staff have spent the past few months teaching him sign language.
Ms Humphries added: "He reads our hand signals and body language as a way of telling what we're asking for. For example, thumbs up means good boy.
"Most dogs are more in tune with our body language than our constant chitter chatter so it's not that tricky for a deaf dog to learn.
"It's all about consistency and making sure you choose a simple sign for each behaviour that you are trying to teach, so it's as clear as possible for them to understand."
Ms Humphries added: "Rocco is a wonderful example of just how resilient animals can be and proof that you can definitely teach an old dog new tricks."
Staff at the centre are now looking for a new home for Rocco.