Swansea: Woman, 18, dies and another hurt in car crash
An 18-year-old woman has died and another woman, also aged 18, has been taken to hospital to following a single-vehicle crash.
A white Citroen C1 left the road while travelling along the A4067 from Swansea towards Godre'r Graig in the early hours, according to South Wales Police.
One woman died at the scene and the other woman was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
