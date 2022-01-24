Court upholds CPS Christopher Kapessa river death charge decision
- Published
The High Court has upheld the Crown Prosecution Service's decision not to charge a 14-year-old boy who allegedly caused another teenager's death.
Christopher Kapessa, 13, was reportedly pushed into the River Cynon in Rhondda Cynon Taf in 2019.
Police found evidence he was pushed, but the CPS decided not to prosecute the boy, prompting a legal challenge by Alina Joseph, Christopher's mother.
Monday's decision was dubbed a "painful blow" for Christopher's family.
At a judicial review hearing at the High Court earlier this month, the CPS's decision was described by the family's barrister, Michael Mansfield QC, as "unreasonable or irrational".
He said Christopher and his family were "relatively new" to Mountain Ash and were a black family living in a predominantly white area.
The CPS denied that race played any part in its decision, which was claimed by Christopher's mother, who moved her family to the area in 2012.
In a statement, Ms Joseph said: "I am not driven to seek justice because I am grief stricken or because of personal vendetta.
"I am purely seeking justice according to the law because the law tells me that I have the right to fair treatment, what is morally right and so I seek to understand what exactly happened to my son.
"To date, I nor my family have been given the opportunity. We need answers and deserve them without delay."
A judicial review is a procedure that allows anyone who has been affected by a decision or a failure to act by a public authority to apply to the courts to rule whether those actions were lawful or not.
Lord Justice Popplewell and Mr Justice Dove agreed to dismiss the application and concluded the original decision not to charge was correct.
In their written decision, they said that there were a number of considerations against a prosecution, including "the age of the suspect at the time, the lack of pre-meditation, the lack of previous convictions or cautions, the detrimental effect on the suspect's future prospects and the unlikely nature of repeat offending".
The judges stated "the factors mitigating against a prosecution in this case outweigh the factors in favour of a prosecution".
Ms Joseph's solicitor, Daniel Cooper, said the High Court decision was "very disappointing".
"We are considering the judgement and will decide with her on the next steps," he said.
Supporters of the family campaign lit candles outside the hearing last week to remember Christopher, who would have turned 16 earlier this month.
Suresh Grover, coordinator of the Justice Campaign, described the decision as a "cruel blow".
"The alarm bells have been rung forcing us to redouble our efforts to support Alina's quest for justice," he said.
The CPS's appeals and review unit head, Sarah Boland, called Christopher's death "an awful tragedy".
"Following an appeal under our victims' right to review scheme we upheld an earlier decision that it was not in the public interest to bring a prosecution," she said.
"Today's judgment has shown the decision taken by the CPS was lawful."