Chantelle Thomas: Tributes after Godre'r Graig crash death

Published
Image source, Family photo
Image caption,
Chantelle Thomas's family said she was "loved by everyone she met"

A family has paid tribute to an 18-year-old woman who died in a single-vehicle crash.

Chantelle Thomas from Godre'r Graig died when the car she was in left the A4067 road from Swansea towards Godre'r Graig on Sunday.

In a statement, her family said they were "devastated" to lose a much-loved daughter, sister and granddaughter who was "loved by everyone she met".

Another 18-year-old woman is receiving hospital treatment following the crash.

South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the incident involving a white Citroen C1 shortly before 01:30 GMT on Sunday.

Image caption,
The crash happened on A4067 from Swansea towards Godre'r Graig

