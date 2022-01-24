Chantelle Thomas: Tributes after Godre'r Graig crash death
- Published
A family has paid tribute to an 18-year-old woman who died in a single-vehicle crash.
Chantelle Thomas from Godre'r Graig died when the car she was in left the A4067 road from Swansea towards Godre'r Graig on Sunday.
In a statement, her family said they were "devastated" to lose a much-loved daughter, sister and granddaughter who was "loved by everyone she met".
Another 18-year-old woman is receiving hospital treatment following the crash.
South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the incident involving a white Citroen C1 shortly before 01:30 GMT on Sunday.
