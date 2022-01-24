Merthyr Tydfil: Janis Monger, 72, killed in crash was 'much-loved' grandmother
- Published
A family have paid tribute to a "much-loved" grandmother who died after a car crash.
Janis Monger, 72, died after her Citroen Flare crashed on Wednesday, 19 January at the junction of Gurnos Road, in Merthyr Tydfil.
Her family said she was a "much-loved community person to the whole of Cefn Coed".
In a statement they said they were "heartbroken to lose such a role model and leader of the family".
The family added: "We thank everyone for their lovely words and condolences at this very sad time.
"Janis touched so many peoples' hearts over the years and will be deeply missed by many."
South Wales Police are appealing for witnesses following the single car crash at 10:53 GMT.