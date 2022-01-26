Newport: Woman, 53, arrested over 'abusive' stickers
- Published
A 53-year-old woman has been arrested after stickers were placed around a city "directed towards the transgender community".
Gwent Police said patrol officers "saw a woman spraying stickers to two lampposts" in Newport.
A local woman has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
She has been released on bail.
The force said it had received six calls between October and January about posters containing allegedly offensive material.
It said the woman's mobile phone was seized as part of its inquiries and the woman's home was searched, where stickers and posters were seized.
The public has been advised not to remove posters in Newport after sharp objects had been found behind them.
‼️ We are investigating a number of posters containing offensive material being installed throughout #Newport.— Gwent Police | Newport Officers (@GPNewport) January 21, 2022
Please do not remove any posters yourself. Instead, call 101 or send us a direct message on social media. The relative authority will then be alerted to safely remove.
'Glass and pins stuck behind posters'
"This public safety message was intended to make the public aware of the dangers of potentially removing a poster, after glass and pins had been stuck behind the posters," said Supt Vicki Townsend.
"We would reiterate that if anyone finds such a poster that they leave it to the relevant authority to remove it safely rather than risk injury."
Gwent Police said it was aware of a yellow sticker on social media which states "3+ women are killed by men each week" and "domestic violence kills".
It said the 53-year-old woman from Newport was not arrested in relation to this sticker and its contents.
The force said it could not confirm the content of the stickers, as this falls into an active investigation, but said "the content of the stickers is directed towards the transgender community".