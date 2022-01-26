Prestatyn flood defence: Fears plans could damage views and privacy
By Matthew Richards
BBC News
Published
People living in a coastal community fear they will lose their views and privacy if proposed flood defence work goes ahead.
A 9ft (2.74m) high sea barrier with a footpath and cycle route will run directly opposite homes in Prestatyn if plans get the green light.
Denbighshire council said the plans would protect 2,100 homes.
One couple living close to the proposed barrier said they would not have moved there 25 years ago if they had known.
Jane and Mike Stacey live in a bungalow on the Rhyl and Prestatyn border next to Rhyl Golf Club.
"If it goes ahead then we'll have lost all privacy. We'll have a cycleway something like 9ft in the air just off our premises, which we're not very happy about at all obviously," said Mr Stacey.
"So it's not just a case of losing the view, it's a case of privacy as well which is quite substantial."
Mrs Stacey added: "Who's going to want to look out on that? I know I don't want to. If I'd known that 25 years ago I wouldn't have moved here."
The original proposal saw the compacted earth barrier, known as an "earth bund", placed further away from the houses - but amended plans show the defences will now be much closer.
The council said the scheme would cost £20m if approved and will be funded between the council and Welsh government. Alternative options were explored but would have cost up to £40m.
Plaid Cymru councillor for Prestatyn North, Paul Penlington, described the plans as "horrendous".
"If this plan goes ahead, within 10ft there'll be a 9ft-high earth bank in front of their house with a cycle path on top so people can cycle along and look down into their gardens," he said.
Councillor Brian Jones, cabinet member for waste, transport and environment, said residents had opportunities to share their feedback on the proposals.
He added the location of the bund had been moved as the details of the plan had adapted.
"The designs were still happening until the end of 2021. Because the consultation is still open, the final design isn't absolutely nailed down which is why we're carrying on with the engagement," he added.
Denbighshire council said the proposals had been the subject of a "full and extensive" public consultation.
In a statement, the council said: "The scheme we have designed will provide a significant level of additional protection to 2,100 properties.
"A number of residents did feed back their concerns about the scheme as part of the planning pre-application consultation, and these comments have been fed into the planning process."