Newport councillor who solicited prostitute to donate wages
- Published
A city councillor who admitted soliciting a prostitute will donate his council wage to "local good causes".
Chris Evans was given a conditional discharge on 6 January after being found with a sex worker in his car in Newport last May.
He was caught after being recognised by a police officer who was chasing a wanted man through an Asda car park.
Evans, who represents Rogerstone, said he would donate "quietly, discreetly and with no publicity".
The independent councillor's solicitor, Andrew Collingbourne, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "Chris is taking time to focus on his personal wellbeing and the community he loves.
"In lay of this, Chris will be donating his council monthly allowance to local good causes."