St David's: Cardiff shopping centre evacuated after fire
- Published
A major shopping centre in Cardiff has been evacuated after a fire broke out.
Fire crews were sent to St David's Shopping Centre, at the Queen Street and Charles Street end of the building, and have now extinguished it.
Both parts of the complex were evacuated after emergency services were called just after 13:00 GMT.
St David's 2 has now reopened with St David's 1, off Queen Street, remaining closed as fire crews ventilate the area.
A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Multiples crews are currently in attendance and have successfully extinguished the fire.
"An evacuation is currently in progress as a safety precaution whilst crews ventilate the area due to an accumulation of smoke."
Fire crews are working with South Wales Police officers to make sure the area is safe.