Bridgend residents barricade road next to primary school
People have started forming a barricade in the street to stop parents parking there during the school run.
Items such as deckchairs have been used at Lon Derw, an estate next to Brynmenyn Primary School in Bridgend.
At the end of last year, Bridgend council temporarily closed the school's drop-off zone to stop accidents while a review took place.
But parents said they had since found it a struggle to park safely, with many stopping on double yellow lines.
One person described the items on Lon Derw as a "barricade" but blocking the road is legal because it is a private road, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Resident Jessica Upham said: "People have been parking on our driveways, all the grass has been turned up, they've damaged cars, fences, drains have all been lifted.
"People can't pass on the pavement with babies and prams."
She said she even took her own children to school late so she did not have to "walk through all the hassle over the cars".
Another resident, Nikita Jones, said: "My daughter came out yesterday and if it weren't for me shouting 'come away from the road', she probably would have been hit by a car.
"I don't want her to go into school every day with the fear of possibly getting knocked over by people who shouldn't be parked here anyway."
The primary school's car park, where parents used to be allowed to pick up and drop off their children, is now used only by school staff and school buses.
One parent, who asked to remain anonymous, said: "I've got three children and I'm walking them to the car, what my concern is, because everybody is rushing, that an accident is going to happen."
She called on the council to take action - such as putting a lollipop lady or man on the road to improve safety.
Independent councillor for Ynysawdre, Tim Thomas, said: "I remain disappointed that they passed a school parking problem on into the community and people who live within the community are quite right to feel quite disgruntled by this."
The council said: "The temporary measures that have been put in place at Brynmenyn Primary are intended to reduce the chance of an accident occurring on school premises, and were introduced following an assessment of the drop-off area which revealed that it was not being used as intended.
"The temporary closure is in place while we carry out a thorough review and look at what alternative options may be possible."