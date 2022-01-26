Covid: Ceredigion leisure centres to reopen for first time
Leisure centres are to reopen in Ceredigion for the first time since the start of the Covid pandemic.
The council has kept them closed to prevent a rise in cases, despite being open everywhere else in Wales since last May.
Facilities will reopen on 31 January, though with reduced capacity and only for pre-bookings.
The council said it looked forward to welcoming people back to the sports centres after a "challenging" time.
The extended closure had been criticised by parents who feared children were missing out and being denied survival skills.
Leisure centres in Cardigan and Plascrug in Aberystwyth, which have since undergone maintenance work, had been used as a field hospital and mass vaccination centre.
Council-run facilities in Aberaeron, Lampeter and Penglais, Aberystwyth, will also reopen.
The council said people using the centre must "remain vigilant" and some contact sports would still be restricted indoors.
It added: "The council recognises it has been a challenging period for all concerned and we look forward to welcoming the residents of Ceredigion back to our facilities and providing the opportunity for them to be physically active once again."