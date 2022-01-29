Snowdonia: Concreting path is 'environmental vandalism'
Resurfacing works on a Snowdonia path have been described as "environmental vandalism" by some walkers after parts of a path were concreted over.
Snowdonia National Park said essential repairs were needed to the bridleway from Chapel Curig to Crafnant.
But some walkers claim the smoother path looks "alien" and has destroyed the nature of the area.
The national park said once repairs were complete the path would be made to look more natural.
Record-breaking numbers of visitors headed to the national park as travel was restricted and more people holidayed in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic.
The park's head of warden services Adam Daniel said with more walkers using the route and damage caused by climate change, the original path had eroded badly, to the point walkers had widened it significantly by forging their own routes to avoid boggy areas.
"We're tackling those issues to ensure the path is there for users for the future, and to ensure that the habitat either side doesn't get encroached any further," he said.
But while some hikers have welcomed the firmer path as more accessible, the changes have sparked concerns it will lead to more problems with cyclists being able to move faster on the shared path.
Capel Curig community councillor, Shan Ashton, who regularly walks the route said while maintenance had to be carried out, it was not suitable.
"They've carved out the land completely, changed the way the earth drains, and the water has begun to gather already," she said.
Ms Ashton said improving the path with well-placed stone work would be more suitable - and that its ruggedness was part of the area's appeal.
"If you go up to the mountains, you go to the mountains, this isn't a path through the middle of town - it doesn't need a perfect surface, it's going to be wet, muddy and rocky," she said.
"We accept that there's a need to maintain the current paths, but there's a way of doing so without spoiling the character of the whole valley."
Nick Livesey, who lives nearby, described the work as "environmental vandalism".
"The way the path has been done has been really intrusive and alien, and what that's resulted in is the feel of the valley's completely changed, what was once a beautiful little path has now been completely destroyed," he said.
He added: "Part of the path sometimes became waterlogged, but some sensitive stone work would have sorted that out rather than bulldozing a couple of kilometres of road through what was a wild-feeling valley and very unspoilt."
However some walkers who were hiking along the remote route told BBC Wales the improvements made it more accessible.
Pauline Ward said: "I love walking in the mountains, and this path has been done well, it's easy to walk, there isn't any mud or water - it makes coming out with friends much easier."
Another walker Gillian Beeson said she appreciated a path that was firmer under foot.
Mr Daniel said it would have been "irresponsible" for the park not to act to safeguard the path for future generations.
"We now have more walkers using the path, we're facing challenges with climate change, so there needs to be significant investment in the foundation and the water courses," he said.
He added work would be done to make the path look more natural once the work had been completed, as had been done with other nearby paths.
The park said it consulted with Capel Curig community council and the highways department of Conwy council before starting the work.
But Mr Daniel acknowledged some residents were unaware of the plans until they had begun, and that the park would look to consult more widely on similar projects in the future.